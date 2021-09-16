HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

HDELY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HeidelbergCement from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of HeidelbergCement from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of HeidelbergCement stock opened at $16.45 on Thursday. HeidelbergCement has a fifty-two week low of $11.05 and a fifty-two week high of $19.34. The firm has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.71.

HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.95 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HeidelbergCement will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

HeidelbergCement AG engages in the production and distribution of cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western and Southern Europe; Northern and Eastern Europe-Central Asia; North America; Asia-Pacific; Africa-Eastern Mediterranean Basin, and Group Services.

