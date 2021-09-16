Unibright Price Tops $3.19 on Top Exchanges (UBT)

Unibright (CURRENCY:UBT) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 16th. Over the last seven days, Unibright has traded up 6.6% against the US dollar. Unibright has a total market capitalization of $477.76 million and approximately $2.29 million worth of Unibright was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unibright coin can now be purchased for $3.19 or 0.00006718 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.18 or 0.00063663 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002977 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $67.64 or 0.00142671 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00013935 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002110 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $386.89 or 0.00816004 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $22.47 or 0.00047396 BTC.

Unibright (CRYPTO:UBT) is a coin. It was first traded on January 11th, 2018. Unibright’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,999,999 coins. The Reddit community for Unibright is /r/Unibright . Unibright’s official Twitter account is @Unibrightio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Unibright’s official website is unibright.io . The official message board for Unibright is medium.com/@UnibrightIO

According to CryptoCompare, “UniBright is a platform designed to connect businesses and blockchains. UniBright offers a framework that auto-generates blockchain compliant code which translates into minimal developer skills required for businesses to integrate a blockchain in their systems. UBT is an ERC20 token required to register every smart contract deployed on the UniBright platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unibright directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unibright should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unibright using one of the exchanges listed above.

