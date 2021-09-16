Rune (RUNE) Market Capitalization Achieves $5.46 Million

Rune (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 16th. During the last week, Rune has traded 27.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Rune has a total market capitalization of $5.46 million and approximately $97,935.00 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rune coin can now be bought for about $282.65 or 0.00596154 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Rune Profile

Rune’s total supply is 22,530 coins and its circulating supply is 19,300 coins. Rune’s official Twitter account is @RuneFarm

Rune Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rune should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rune using one of the exchanges listed above.

