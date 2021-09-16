Fatcoin Market Capitalization Hits $5.36 Million (FAT)

Fatcoin (CURRENCY:FAT) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 16th. Fatcoin has a market cap of $5.36 million and approximately $2.15 million worth of Fatcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Fatcoin has traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar. One Fatcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0471 or 0.00000099 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.56 or 0.00063885 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002993 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.05 or 0.00144364 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00014102 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $398.63 or 0.00833432 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.89 or 0.00047862 BTC.

About Fatcoin

FAT is a coin. Its launch date was April 2nd, 2018. Fatcoin’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 113,655,308 coins. The Reddit community for Fatcoin is /r/Fatbtc . Fatcoin’s official Twitter account is @fatbtc . Fatcoin’s official website is www.fatbtc.com

According to CryptoCompare, “FatBTC is a centralized cryptocurrency exchange located in Seychelles, established in the year 2014. It accepts both withdrawals and deposits in Fiat using CNY, the most active trading pair on FatBTC exchange is ETH/BTC. The Fatcoin (FAT) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the internal currency of the FatBTC Exchange. “

Buying and Selling Fatcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fatcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fatcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fatcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

