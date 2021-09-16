Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Grows Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 41.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,631 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,772,519 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $899,111,000 after buying an additional 5,281 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,353,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $685,386,000 after purchasing an additional 10,950 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $541,071,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 945,402 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $479,553,000 after purchasing an additional 122,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 658,578 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $334,064,000 after purchasing an additional 35,363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 2,500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.21, for a total transaction of $1,450,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 19,784 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $611.72, for a total value of $12,102,268.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,628 shares of company stock worth $58,150,270 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on ORLY shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $630.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 27th. Raymond James downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $619.56 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $580.18.

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $600.92 on Thursday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $424.03 and a 1 year high of $621.73. The stock has a market cap of $41.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $598.58 and its 200-day moving average is $551.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.82.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.28 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 757.31% and a net margin of 15.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.10 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 27.65 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

