Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Buys 1,466,245 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 92.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,044,296 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,466,245 shares during the period. MGM Resorts International makes up 0.8% of Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $129,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter valued at about $822,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 891,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,887,000 after purchasing an additional 142,030 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter valued at about $691,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 11,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 526,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,461,000 after purchasing an additional 130,495 shares in the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MGM Resorts International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.26.

In other MGM Resorts International news, EVP John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total transaction of $433,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Alexis Herman sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total transaction of $104,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $938,375 over the last three months. 5.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MGM traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.23. 44,248 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,742,152. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.51. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $19.55 and a 1 year high of $45.34. The stock has a market cap of $19.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.84 and a beta of 2.44.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.24. MGM Resorts International had a negative net margin of 18.51% and a negative return on equity of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.52) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 682.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. This is a boost from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is presently -0.25%.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.