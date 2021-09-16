Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Boosts Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 533,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 29,926 shares during the quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned 0.70% of IDEX worth $117,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in IDEX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $261,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 94,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 142.2% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 103,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,786,000 after purchasing an additional 60,513 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 318.2% during the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 13,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after purchasing an additional 9,965 shares in the last quarter. 97.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IEX traded down $1.92 during trading on Thursday, hitting $217.21. 38 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 394,519. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $223.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.66. IDEX Co. has a 52-week low of $166.51 and a 52-week high of $235.76.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $685.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.34 million. IDEX had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 17.58%. IDEX’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.62%.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

