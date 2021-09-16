Silver One Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVRF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Silver One Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVRF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, a growth of 125.0% from the August 15th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 369,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SLVRF traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.37. 279,486 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 359,249. Silver One Resources has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.51.

Separately, Rowe reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Silver One Resources in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Silver One Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The firm focuses on the operation of its silver assets including Candelaria Silver, Cherokee, Peñasco Quemado, La Frazada, and Pluton projects. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, USA, and Mexico.

