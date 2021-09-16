Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Shares Up 10.1% Following Insider Buying Activity

Xponential Fitness Inc (NYSE:XPOF)’s share price shot up 10.1% during trading on Thursday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $11.92 and last traded at $11.92. 1,167 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 155,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.83.

Specifically, CFO John P. Meloun bought 9,975 shares of Xponential Fitness stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.99 per share, with a total value of $109,625.25. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,782.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Geisler acquired 18,501 shares of Xponential Fitness stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.86 per share, for a total transaction of $200,920.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Get Xponential Fitness alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on XPOF shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Xponential Fitness in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Xponential Fitness in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Xponential Fitness in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Xponential Fitness in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Xponential Fitness in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xponential Fitness presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.04. On average, research analysts anticipate that Xponential Fitness Inc will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF)

Xponential Fitness Inc is a curator of boutique fitness brands across multiple verticals. The company built and curated a diversified platform of boutique fitness brands spanning across verticals including Pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running and yoga. Its portfolio of brands includes Club Pilates, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, AKT, YogaSix and STRIDE.

Featured Article: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for Xponential Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xponential Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.