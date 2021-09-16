Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Purchases 1,805 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 406,272 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the quarter. Bio-Rad Laboratories accounts for approximately 1.6% of Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $261,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 187,894 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $107,319,000 after purchasing an additional 24,900 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,349 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,089,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 206.7% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,208 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,154,000 after acquiring an additional 9,576 shares during the period. Miura Global Management LLC grew its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Miura Global Management LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,852,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service grew its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 134.8% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,123 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the period. 63.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $806.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $735.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of NYSE BIO traded down $4.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $785.72. 9 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,425. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $490.73 and a 12-month high of $832.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $751.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $653.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.39 billion, a PE ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.85.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.88. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 140.48%. The business had revenue of $715.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.40 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $754.93, for a total value of $2,264,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,034,628.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ilan Daskal sold 270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $820.06, for a total value of $221,416.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,380.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,497 shares of company stock valued at $4,939,591. 27.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

