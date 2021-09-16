Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHZHY) Short Interest Down 94.0% in August

Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHZHY) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 94.0% from the August 15th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 181,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of SHZHY traded up $0.58 on Thursday, hitting $22.06. 83,709 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,129. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.72. Shenzhou International Group has a one year low of $16.06 and a one year high of $26.71.

Get Shenzhou International Group alerts:

Shenzhou International Group Company Profile

Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in manufacturing, processing, and selling knitwear products. It produces and sells sportswear, casual wear, and lingerie wear. The company is also involved in the import and export of commodities; quality check of garments; print and sale of knitwear products; trading and retail businesses; aircraft leasing; and property management and leasing activities.

Featured Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Shenzhou International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shenzhou International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.