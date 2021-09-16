Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHZHY) Short Interest Down 94.0% in August

Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHZHY) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 94.0% from the August 15th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 181,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of SHZHY traded up $0.58 on Thursday, hitting $22.06. 83,709 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,129. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.72. Shenzhou International Group has a one year low of $16.06 and a one year high of $26.71.
Shenzhou International Group Company Profile
Featured Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?
Receive News & Ratings for Shenzhou International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shenzhou International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.