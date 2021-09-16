Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SOMMY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SOMMY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 86.5% from the August 15th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sumitomo Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

SOMMY traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.30. 7,438 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,513. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Sumitomo Chemical has a one year low of $16.18 and a one year high of $28.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.06.

Sumitomo Chemical (OTCMKTS:SOMMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Sumitomo Chemical will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sumitomo Chemical

Sumitomo Chemical Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Petrochemicals, Energy and Functional Materials Sector, IT-related Chemicals Sector, Health and Crop Sciences Sector, Pharmaceuticals Sector and Others. The Petrochemicals segment consists of synthetic resin, rubber and other resin processed products.

