Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SOMMY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SOMMY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 86.5% from the August 15th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sumitomo Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.
SOMMY traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.30. 7,438 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,513. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Sumitomo Chemical has a one year low of $16.18 and a one year high of $28.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.06.
About Sumitomo Chemical
Sumitomo Chemical Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Petrochemicals, Energy and Functional Materials Sector, IT-related Chemicals Sector, Health and Crop Sciences Sector, Pharmaceuticals Sector and Others. The Petrochemicals segment consists of synthetic resin, rubber and other resin processed products.
