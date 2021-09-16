Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $8.92 Million Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 148,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,105 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in MetLife were worth $8,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in MetLife by 457.5% in the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in MetLife in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in MetLife in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $62.07 on Thursday. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.19 and a fifty-two week high of $67.68. The stock has a market cap of $53.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.55.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.76. MetLife had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $18.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.17%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on MetLife from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. upped their price target on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. TheStreet raised shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.92.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

