JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.12 EPS

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $1.12, Fidelity Earnings reports. JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 0.43%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS.

Shares of NYSE JKS opened at $48.71 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.45. JinkoSolar has a 1-year low of $22.56 and a 1-year high of $90.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -17.78 and a beta of 0.97.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in JinkoSolar stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) by 375.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,625 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in JinkoSolar were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

JKS has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of JinkoSolar from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on JinkoSolar from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JinkoSolar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.75.

JinkoSolar

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd. manufactures innovative solar modules. It distributes solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customer. The company was founded by Xiande Li, Kangping Chen, and Xianhua Li on August 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Shangrao, China.

