Brokerages Set Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) PT at $86.50

Shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $86.50.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $67.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wedbush cut their price target on Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $96.00 to $91.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Wintrust Financial by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 767 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the 1st quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Wintrust Financial by 516.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,270 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. 88.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WTFC traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $75.18. 24 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,374. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.39. Wintrust Financial has a 1-year low of $37.28 and a 1-year high of $87.85.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $408.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.10 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.50%.

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

