EOS Price Up 3.3% Over Last 7 Days (EOS)

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 16th. One EOS coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.03 or 0.00010563 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, EOS has traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. EOS has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion and $1.46 billion worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ark (ARK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004319 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004731 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000067 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 31.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000037 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded up 39.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000070 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOS Coin Profile

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,034,297,593 coins and its circulating supply is 958,213,848 coins. The official website for EOS is eos.io . EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS.IO is software that introduces a blockchain architecture designed to enable vertical and horizontal scaling of decentralized applications (the “EOS.IO Software”). This is achieved through an operating system-like construct upon which applications can be built. The software provides accounts, authentication, databases, asynchronous communication and the scheduling of applications across multiple CPU cores and/or clusters. The resulting technology is a blockchain architecture that has the potential to scale to millions of transactions per second, eliminates user fees and allows for quick and easy deployment of decentralized applications. For more information, please read the EOS.IO Technical White Paper. Blockexplorer: https://eospark.com/ In the case of EOS, circulating supply and total supply are available but max supply is not available, which indicates that EOS supply is infinite. The current cap is 1 billion tokens, there will be an inflation of up to 5% per annum to reward the block producers and they may use these to sell or to invest back into EOS dapps. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), Bloks.io (backup) “

Buying and Selling EOS

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

