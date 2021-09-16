Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) Receives $46.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.50.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Domtar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Domtar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $55.50 in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

Get Domtar alerts:

UFS traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $55.03. 572 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 950,283. Domtar has a one year low of $22.70 and a one year high of $55.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -21.58 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.99.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). Domtar had a positive return on equity of 4.75% and a negative net margin of 3.58%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Domtar will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Domtar by 535.9% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Domtar by 409.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Domtar during the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Domtar during the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Domtar during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Domtar Company Profile

Domtar Corp. engages in the design, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of fiber-based products, which includes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products. It operates through the Pulp and Paper segment, which involved in the design, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of communication, specialty and packaging papers, as well as softwood, fluff, and hardwood market pulp.

See Also: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Domtar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domtar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.