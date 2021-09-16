Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 37,290 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Primecap Management Co. CA lessened its holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 0.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,420,935 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 37,290 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Hess were worth $822,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dohj LLC bought a new position in Hess in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Financial Architects Inc bought a new position in Hess in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Marcum Wealth LLC bought a new position in Hess in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Hess during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,717,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hess by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 341,297 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,802,000 after purchasing an additional 9,832 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HES traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $72.59. 2,035 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,076,565. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.50 and its 200 day moving average is $76.32. Hess Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.82 and a fifty-two week high of $91.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.53 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Hess had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a negative return on equity of 1.00%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.05) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is presently -34.13%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HES shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Hess in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Hess from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Hess from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Hess from $102.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Hess from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.56.

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

