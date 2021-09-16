BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) Shares Sold by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA decreased its holdings in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 41,649,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,397,220 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 0.07% of BlackBerry worth $508,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the first quarter worth $34,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 751.8% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 76.3% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in BlackBerry by 74.8% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 3,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new stake in BlackBerry in the first quarter valued at $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Thomas Eacobacci sold 109,994 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total transaction of $1,106,539.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 281,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,829,817.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James set a $9.50 target price on shares of BlackBerry and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. TD Securities cut shares of BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, June 25th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, CIBC cut shares of BlackBerry from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $10.25.

NYSE BB traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.04. 26,944 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,127,707. BlackBerry Limited has a 12-month low of $4.37 and a 12-month high of $28.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.78 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.51 and a 200 day moving average of $10.50.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $174.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.04 million. BlackBerry had a positive return on equity of 1.02% and a negative net margin of 61.56%. The company’s revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS.

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing the intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, data privacy solutions, and also focuses in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

