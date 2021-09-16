Primecap Management Co. CA Cuts Stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Primecap Management Co. CA lowered its holdings in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,693,401 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 254,003 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 0.15% of AECOM worth $1,373,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACM. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its stake in shares of AECOM by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 40,175 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AECOM by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,781 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AECOM by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,827 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AECOM by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,488 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of AECOM by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,176 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

Get AECOM alerts:

In related news, Director Daniel R. Tishman sold 29,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $1,966,272.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 89,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,913,534. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ACM traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $66.47. The company had a trading volume of 2,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 832,259. The stock has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.58. AECOM has a one year low of $37.76 and a one year high of $70.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. AECOM had a positive return on equity of 13.15% and a negative net margin of 1.13%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About AECOM

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada, and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental, and energy.

Further Reading: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AECOM (NYSE:ACM).

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.