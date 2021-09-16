Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.920-$-0.880 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $476 million-$480 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $308.29 million.Bill.com also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.210-$-0.200 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BILL. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Bill.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Bill.com from $175.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Bill.com from $185.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $247.00.

Shares of NYSE:BILL traded up $3.69 during trading on Thursday, reaching $292.94. 3,926 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,327,739. Bill.com has a fifty-two week low of $82.19 and a fifty-two week high of $301.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $27.77 billion, a PE ratio of -250.38 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.76.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.22% and a negative net margin of 41.43%. The firm had revenue of $78.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bill.com will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 25,000 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $4,450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,217,916. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 75,000 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.92, for a total value of $19,569,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 113,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,489,700.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 271,234 shares of company stock worth $61,845,567. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bill.com stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 538.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 378,675 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 319,329 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.40% of Bill.com worth $69,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

