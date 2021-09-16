Marc Katz Purchases 150,000 Shares of Tuesday Morning Co. (OTCMKTS:TUEM) Stock

Tuesday Morning Co. (OTCMKTS:TUEM) COO Marc Katz bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.71 per share, with a total value of $256,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of OTCMKTS TUEM traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.73. 5,372,445 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 531,251. Tuesday Morning Co. has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $5.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.61.

Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUEM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $177.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.87 million. Tuesday Morning had a return on equity of 54.63% and a net margin of 0.43%. Equities research analysts predict that Tuesday Morning Co. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tuesday Morning from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 4th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tuesday Morning during the second quarter worth about $124,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new position in Tuesday Morning during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $180,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tuesday Morning during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,141,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Tuesday Morning in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,893,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tuesday Morning in the second quarter worth $145,000. 81.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tuesday Morning Corporation operates as an off-price retailer in the United States. The company offers various products, such as upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food products, pet supplies, bath and body products, toys, and seasonal dÃ©cor products. As of June 30, 2020, it operated approximately 685 stores in 39 states.

