Cidel Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,467 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 16.4% in the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 43,938 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 6,206 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 11.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,431,410 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $83,236,000 after acquiring an additional 152,596 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 40.3% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,833 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.0% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 868,416 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $50,497,000 after buying an additional 64,059 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.1% in the first quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group now owns 34,975 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,033,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $782,118.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $86,355.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,668,378.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,740 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,314 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. HSBC raised their price target on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.09.

VZ stock opened at $54.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.47. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.83 and a 1 year high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.73 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 15.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.22%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

