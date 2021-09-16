1,013 Shares in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Bought by Blume Capital Management Inc.

Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 5.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 287,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,848,000 after purchasing an additional 16,077 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 21.9% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 189,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,812,000 after buying an additional 34,037 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 60.3% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 76,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,455,000 after buying an additional 28,619 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 4.3% during the second quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 596,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,262,000 after buying an additional 24,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 3.0% during the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 212,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,448,000 after buying an additional 6,177 shares in the last quarter. 75.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 79,346 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $4,924,212.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,807.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 640,316 shares of company stock valued at $39,732,619. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $60.51 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.25. The company has a market cap of $84.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.51 and a 1 year high of $65.60.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 15.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.65%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MDLZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.08.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

