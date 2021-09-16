World Asset Management Inc Sells 1,155 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

World Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,824 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 1,155 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 82,104 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $23,320,000 after buying an additional 5,098 shares during the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 5,779.5% in the 1st quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 146,281 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $41,550,000 after purchasing an additional 143,793 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,913 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,099,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,627,388 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,027,167,000 after purchasing an additional 131,866 shares in the last quarter. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

In other FedEx news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 4,720 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.30, for a total transaction of $1,403,256.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,065,757.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,235 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.66, for a total transaction of $4,864,980.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,580,648.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,240 shares of company stock worth $9,608,596. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of FedEx in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $344.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $336.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $344.52.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $256.59 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $277.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $285.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $68.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.22. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $230.27 and a 52-week high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.99 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $22.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.54 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 21.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. FedEx’s payout ratio is 16.51%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.