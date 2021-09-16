Cibc World Markets Corp Raises Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,508 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in McKesson were worth $7,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in McKesson in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,467 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.84, for a total value of $299,033.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,106 shares in the company, valued at $5,321,447.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 22,085 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.75, for a total transaction of $4,499,818.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,925,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,971 shares of company stock worth $7,726,342 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MCK. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.13.

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $208.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $141.32 and a 12-month high of $210.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.38, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $194.17.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.47. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 216.39%. The business had revenue of $62.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.77 EPS. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 20.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.92%.

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

