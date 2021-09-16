World Asset Management Inc Reduces Stock Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

World Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 771 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $1,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRV. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,666 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 5,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

Get The Travelers Companies alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Travelers Companies from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. upped their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Bank of America downgraded The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on The Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.69.

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.22, for a total transaction of $1,790,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,428,555.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Travelers Companies stock opened at $157.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $39.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.65. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.67 and a fifty-two week high of $163.29.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $1.06. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 33.59%.

About The Travelers Companies

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV).

Receive News & Ratings for The Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.