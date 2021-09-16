World Asset Management Inc Acquires 41,991 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 189.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,185 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,991 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in CSX were worth $2,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,845,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,709,732,000 after buying an additional 1,144,278 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CSX by 216.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,357,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $524,739,000 after purchasing an additional 11,190,252 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CSX by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,136,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,167,279,000 after acquiring an additional 177,068 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of CSX by 196.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,337,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $363,720,000 after acquiring an additional 7,514,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CSX by 9.6% in the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 10,192,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $982,781,000 after acquiring an additional 890,271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

In other CSX news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total transaction of $1,150,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 161,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total transaction of $5,102,989.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 314,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,946,605.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 291,487 shares of company stock worth $9,367,739 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSX opened at $30.85 on Thursday. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $25.13 and a 52-week high of $34.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company has a market capitalization of $69.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.37 and a 200-day moving average of $32.90.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. CSX had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.093 dividend. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. CSX’s payout ratio is 30.33%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CSX shares. TD Securities raised CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on CSX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Atlantic Securities began coverage on CSX in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, upgraded CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CSX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.67.

CSX Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

See Also: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.