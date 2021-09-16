Wintrust Investments LLC Has $1.67 Million Position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Wintrust Investments LLC lowered its position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $1,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBOE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 499,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,553,000 after purchasing an additional 4,373 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 166.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,667,000 after purchasing an additional 23,198 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the first quarter valued at about $3,713,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 9.7% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CBOE. Zacks Investment Research cut Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Argus lifted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.54.

Shares of Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $123.83 on Thursday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.63 and a 52-week high of $139.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.96. The firm has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a PE ratio of 30.43 and a beta of 0.66.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.02. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $350.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This is a boost from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is 36.43%.

In related news, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total value of $899,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,497,499.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian N. Schell sold 3,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total value of $365,510.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,496,708.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,546 shares of company stock valued at $2,446,744. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

