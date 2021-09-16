Brighton Jones LLC Lowers Stock Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Brighton Jones LLC lowered its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 417 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 80.8% during the second quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 15,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,410,000 after buying an additional 7,066 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 412,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,241,000 after purchasing an additional 51,164 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. raised its stake in Charter Communications by 32.1% in the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 10,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,768,000 after buying an additional 2,668 shares in the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 15.5% in the first quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 32,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,207,000 after buying an additional 4,403 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Charter Communications by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 20,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,343,000 after acquiring an additional 3,438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Charter Communications stock opened at $765.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $140.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.55, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $765.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $699.73. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $572.46 and a 1 year high of $825.62.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.48. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 21.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.94, for a total transaction of $5,548,874.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. upped their price target on Charter Communications from $708.00 to $724.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $775.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities downgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $840.00 to $870.00 in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price target on Charter Communications from $708.00 to $724.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $787.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $808.57.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

