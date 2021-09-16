abrdn plc Has $129.88 Million Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

abrdn plc grew its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 35.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 537,273 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,041 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Target were worth $129,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TGT. Dohj LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 2.8% during the second quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 4,621 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 18.4% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 11,169 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 23.1% during the second quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 5,161 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 2.8% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Target by 7.5% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,466 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the period. 76.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 80,782 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.20, for a total transaction of $19,969,310.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,977 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.20, for a total value of $3,650,792.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 136,744 shares of company stock valued at $34,106,184. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:TGT opened at $244.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $119.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $146.45 and a 52-week high of $267.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $253.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.11.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.03 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.68% and a net margin of 6.29%. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to purchase up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Target from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Target from $258.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Target from $258.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. UBS Group upgraded Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Target from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.30.

Target Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.