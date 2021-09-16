Black Swift Group LLC Has $300,000 Stock Holdings in Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC)

Black Swift Group LLC trimmed its stake in Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC) by 29.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,922 shares during the quarter. Black Swift Group LLC’s holdings in Eagle Point Income were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Eagle Point Income by 1,482.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 10,438 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE EIC opened at $17.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.02. Eagle Point Income Company Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.50 and a 1 year high of $17.80.

Eagle Point Income (NYSE:EIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.60 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th.

About Eagle Point Income

About Eagle Point Income Company is a non-diversified,closed-end management investment company. The Company’s primary investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation, by investing primarily in junior debt tranches of CLOs. In addition, the Company may invest up to 20% of its total assets (at the time of investment) in CLO equity securities and related securities and instruments.

