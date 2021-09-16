Short Interest in Kingswood Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:KWAC) Drops By 94.1%

Kingswood Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:KWAC) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decline of 94.1% from the August 15th total of 47,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Kingswood Acquisition stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,844. Kingswood Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $10.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.02.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Kingswood Acquisition by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 129,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 7,056 shares in the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Kingswood Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kingswood Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $497,000. Berkley W R Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kingswood Acquisition by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 276,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after acquiring an additional 79,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vivaldi Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kingswood Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $1,996,000. Institutional investors own 69.10% of the company’s stock.

