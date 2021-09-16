South Beach Spirits, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBES) Short Interest Down 96.3% in August

South Beach Spirits, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBES) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 96.3% from the August 15th total of 29,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,468,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

South Beach Spirits stock opened at $0.00 on Thursday. South Beach Spirits has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.01.

South Beach Spirits Company Profile

South Beach Spirits, Inc develops, markets, and distributes alcoholic beverages. The company was founded by Carlos Espinosa on August 10, 2012 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

