South Beach Spirits, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBES) Short Interest Down 96.3% in August

South Beach Spirits, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBES) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 96.3% from the August 15th total of 29,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,468,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
South Beach Spirits stock opened at $0.00 on Thursday. South Beach Spirits has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.01.
South Beach Spirits Company Profile
