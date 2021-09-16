MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) Shares Purchased by Black Swift Group LLC

Black Swift Group LLC lifted its position in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 26.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Black Swift Group LLC’s holdings in MGM Growth Properties were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,927,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,451,000 after purchasing an additional 908,750 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in MGM Growth Properties by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 103,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,772,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in MGM Growth Properties by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 64,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,348,000 after acquiring an additional 8,835 shares during the period. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC lifted its position in MGM Growth Properties by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 20,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. 92.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MGP. Truist cut MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securities cut MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Wolfe Research began coverage on MGM Growth Properties in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MGM Growth Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.45.

MGP opened at $40.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 8.05 and a quick ratio of 8.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.80. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a 12 month low of $25.83 and a 12 month high of $43.19.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.37). MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 24.23% and a return on equity of 3.65%. The firm had revenue of $194.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This is an increase from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.15%.

About MGM Growth Properties

MGM Growth Properties LLC operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts. It diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, and retail offerings. The company was founded on October 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

