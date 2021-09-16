VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) Shares Sold by Black Swift Group LLC

Black Swift Group LLC cut its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) by 4.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC’s holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 214.2% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 21,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 14,320 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 89.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 583,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,518,000 after acquiring an additional 276,353 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 2,750,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $123,778,000 after acquiring an additional 900,000 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,353,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000.

GDXJ opened at $40.56 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.21. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $39.51 and a 12 month high of $62.69.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

