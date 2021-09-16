Black Swift Group LLC Makes New $470,000 Investment in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMD. Better Money Decisions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 74.1% in the 2nd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 282 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 55.6% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth $27,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 46.5% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 680.0% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 66.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AMD shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.48.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $103.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $125.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $102.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.68. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.50 and a fifty-two week high of $122.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 39.20% and a net margin of 25.76%. The business’s revenue was up 99.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.43, for a total transaction of $218,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,988 shares in the company, valued at $10,285,106.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 17,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $1,535,104.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,815,409.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 330,208 shares of company stock valued at $33,902,137 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

