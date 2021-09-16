Refinable One Day Trading Volume Hits $881,822.00 (FINE)

Refinable (CURRENCY:FINE) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 16th. One Refinable coin can currently be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00000645 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Refinable has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. Refinable has a total market cap of $12.68 million and approximately $881,822.00 worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002316 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.45 or 0.00074112 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59.39 or 0.00124163 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $85.13 or 0.00177974 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,592.71 or 0.07511388 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47,890.96 or 1.00126992 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $428.10 or 0.00895051 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002794 BTC.

Refinable Profile

Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp

Refinable Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refinable directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Refinable should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Refinable using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

