Decentralized Vulnerability Platform (DVP) Achieves Market Cap of $1.86 Million

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform (CURRENCY:DVP) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 16th. During the last week, Decentralized Vulnerability Platform has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Decentralized Vulnerability Platform coin can now be bought for about $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform has a market cap of $1.86 million and approximately $56,830.00 worth of Decentralized Vulnerability Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Decentralized Vulnerability Platform alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.56 or 0.00063885 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002993 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.05 or 0.00144364 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00014102 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $398.63 or 0.00833432 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.89 or 0.00047862 BTC.

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform Coin Profile

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform (CRYPTO:DVP) is a coin. It launched on August 2nd, 2018. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 522,405,821 coins. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s official Twitter account is @dvpnetio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s official website is dvpnet.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The full name of DVP is the Decentralized Vulnerability Platform and it is the first decentralized vulnerability platform in the world. The DVP community is a decentralized autonomous organization, which is responsible for the vulnerability identification from multi-dimensions and comprehensive. At the same time, it acts as the core bridge between the white hats and the blockchain projects to provide an efficient and transparent blockchain security information platform, which will help improve the overall security awareness and build a better blockchain ecology. The DVP community will provide some public welfare services, in which the white hats can help the blockchain projects identify the security vulnerabilities and deliver them to DVP. As rewards, the white hat will by paying the corresponding bounty. By this model, it will lead to the achievement of a win-win virtuous circle for both the blockchain projects and the white hats. “

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Vulnerability Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentralized Vulnerability Platform should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decentralized Vulnerability Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DVPUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Decentralized Vulnerability Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decentralized Vulnerability Platform and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.