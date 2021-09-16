Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Boosts Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,315 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000.

NYSEARCA JMST opened at $51.05 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.06. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 1-year low of $50.96 and a 1-year high of $51.15.

