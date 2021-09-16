Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Buys Shares of 25,900 FT CBOE VST EQ BUF – APRL (NYSEARCA:FAPR)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in FT CBOE VST EQ BUF – APRL (NYSEARCA:FAPR) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 25,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of FT CBOE VST EQ BUF – APRL during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in FT CBOE VST EQ BUF – APRL in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in FT CBOE VST EQ BUF – APRL in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. 1ST Source Bank purchased a new stake in FT CBOE VST EQ BUF – APRL in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $345,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in FT CBOE VST EQ BUF – APRL in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $500,000.

Get FT CBOE VST EQ BUF - APRL alerts:

NYSEARCA FAPR opened at $31.50 on Thursday. FT CBOE VST EQ BUF – APRL has a 1 year low of $29.55 and a 1 year high of $31.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.28.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT CBOE VST EQ BUF – APRL (NYSEARCA:FAPR).

Receive News & Ratings for FT CBOE VST EQ BUF - APRL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT CBOE VST EQ BUF - APRL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.