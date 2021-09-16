Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Acquires 195 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KLAC. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in KLA in the second quarter valued at about $5,898,000. abrdn plc boosted its stake in KLA by 0.8% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 62,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,177,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in KLA by 14.1% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in KLA by 3.7% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 26,714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,661,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in KLA by 123.9% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 158,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,387,000 after acquiring an additional 87,713 shares during the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total value of $146,227.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.98, for a total transaction of $417,222.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,805 shares of company stock worth $4,736,222. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of KLA from $364.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of KLA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the company from $380.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of KLA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the company from $380.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $366.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $364.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $365.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.96. KLA Co. has a one year low of $174.70 and a one year high of $367.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $330.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $320.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.44. KLA had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 74.13%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 19.3 EPS for the current year.

KLA announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.87%.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

