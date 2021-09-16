Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Buys 239 Shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,611 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EDV. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 15.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,558 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 36.2% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 5,599 shares during the last quarter. Iron Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth about $293,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 33.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 120,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,147,000 after purchasing an additional 30,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sepio Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth about $742,000.

Get Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF alerts:

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF stock opened at $143.46 on Thursday. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $121.99 and a 52 week high of $168.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $140.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.36.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.