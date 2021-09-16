HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

HDELY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HeidelbergCement from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays lowered shares of HeidelbergCement from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Friday, July 9th.

HDELY opened at $16.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.89. HeidelbergCement has a 1-year low of $11.05 and a 1-year high of $19.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.71.

HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.95 billion. Equities analysts expect that HeidelbergCement will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About HeidelbergCement

HeidelbergCement AG engages in the production and distribution of cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western and Southern Europe; Northern and Eastern Europe-Central Asia; North America; Asia-Pacific; Africa-Eastern Mediterranean Basin, and Group Services.

