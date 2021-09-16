Hydro One Limited (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Hydro One Limited (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.29.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

OTCMKTS HRNNF opened at $24.99 on Thursday. Hydro One has a 52 week low of $20.67 and a 52 week high of $25.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.35.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers (KMs) of high-voltage transmission lines and 124,000 circuit KMs of primary low-voltage distribution network.

