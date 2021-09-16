Hydro One Limited (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) Receives $32.29 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Hydro One Limited (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.29.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HRNNF shares. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

HRNNF opened at $24.99 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.35. Hydro One has a 52-week low of $20.67 and a 52-week high of $25.74.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers (KMs) of high-voltage transmission lines and 124,000 circuit KMs of primary low-voltage distribution network.

