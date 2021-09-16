Financial Architects Inc Purchases 1,192 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Financial Architects Inc increased its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 61.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,140 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth $25,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 70.0% in the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UNP stock opened at $204.25 on Thursday. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $171.50 and a fifty-two week high of $231.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.73.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. The company’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.26%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.89.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

