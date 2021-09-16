Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Position Trimmed by Marks Group Wealth Management Inc

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lowered its stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,920 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 5,486 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HBI. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 681.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,649,612 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $68,138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,182,489 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Hanesbrands by 1,156.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,609,340 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $51,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856,326 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in Hanesbrands by 94.3% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,830,367 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $114,683,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830,367 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 9.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,820,559 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $527,558,000 after buying an additional 2,230,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in Hanesbrands by 8,760.7% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,497,815 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,911 shares during the period. 85.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HBI opened at $19.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.28 and a 12 month high of $22.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.41. The company has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.42, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.52.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The textile maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 5.29% and a positive return on equity of 77.49%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

HBI has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Hanesbrands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays upped their target price on Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Hanesbrands from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

