Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Has $606,000 Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,755 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 185.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,826 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 6,388 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the first quarter valued at about $10,094,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 13.0% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 15,403 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 32.0% in the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 260,089 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,064,000 after buying an additional 63,057 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts during the first quarter worth approximately $10,126,000. 76.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GPC opened at $124.15 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.71. The firm has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.18. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $88.99 and a 52-week high of $135.93.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.20. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 28.92% and a net margin of 4.55%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.815 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.86%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.17.

In related news, Director John R. Holder bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $124.93 per share, for a total transaction of $249,860.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,184,026.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

Featured Article: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.