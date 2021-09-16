Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Purchases 173 Shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its position in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,167 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in BHP Group by 197.6% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 366 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp bought a new position in shares of BHP Group during the first quarter valued at $31,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of BHP Group during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of BHP Group during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 84.2% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 700 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. 5.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BHP Group alerts:

NYSE:BHP opened at $58.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.90. BHP Group has a twelve month low of $46.90 and a twelve month high of $82.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $4.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.02. This represents a dividend yield of 9.6%. BHP Group’s payout ratio is presently 118.69%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised BHP Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. BNP Paribas upgraded BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Berenberg Bank upgraded BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BHP Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,133.50.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

See Also: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group (NYSE:BHP).

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.